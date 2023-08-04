The Sublette pronghorn herd can’t catch a break.
This winter was devastating for many big-game herds, including the pronghorn that range across the Green River Basin, with historic snowpack limiting access to forage. On top of that, the Sublette pronghorn herd also faced a rare disease outbreak that killed hundreds of animals.
On top of that, for two decades, this herd has navigated the increasingly intense oil and gas development in the Green River Basin — long-term collar data from the Anticline has shown pronghorn have increased their avoidance of well pads and decreased their time in the region. Moreover, the state of Wyoming does not recognize, or offer protections for, the herd’s migration corridor.
And now there is one more blow for them to deal with: the state is leasing parcels for oil and gas smack dab in some of the pronghorn corridor’s highest use and bottleneck areas.
Over three years ago, Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order to identify mule deer and pronghorn migration corridors and to designate those that passed a series of reviews. For the designated corridors only, the order provides a blueprint for conservation protections while balancing development needs.
Though the Sublette pronghorn’s migration corridor has been extensively studied for 20-plus years (ample collar data exists from hundreds of animals) and the route data was published by U.S. Geological Survey last year, the state has not taken action to designate the corridor.
Without designation, the state does not provide any binding conservation measures to protect the viability of the corridor. As a result, the oil and gas leases sold this month by the Office of State Lands and Investments that are within the migration corridor will have no stipulations on how development can occur or how to minimize impacts to migrating pronghorn.
There’s a common-sense fix: On Aug. 3, the Board of Land Commissioners (including Gov. Gordon) had a choice to not issue these leases until the corridor has been reviewed by the Wyoming Game and Fish and a decision has been made to designate the corridor.
For the pronghorn, the state’s inaction on designation while actively leasing is adding insult to injury. Identifying corridor habitat provides land and wildlife managers with the best available information to make decisions to ensure the health of our big-game populations.
With the current ability to determine migration bottlenecks, stopovers and high-use areas, managers can site development in the least impactful locations to reduce harm.
Land managers have taken advantage of the wealth of research for the Path of the Pronghorn — the Bridger-Teton National Forest amended their Forest Plan to designate and manage for the parts of the migration that cross that forest, and the Bureau of Land Management protected a key bottleneck for the Path of the Pronghorn (both in 2008). Yet the state continues to delay recognizing the corridor, much less managing for protection of it, even though the Wyoming Game and Fish Department began considering designation four years ago.
Given the impacts of severe winters, disease outbreaks and intense habitat fragmentation, the last thing the remaining pronghorn need is another obstacle in their way during their seasonal migrations. That’s what is in store for them as long as the state of Wyoming continues to delay recognizing the corridor while selling leases and allowing unrestricted development in the corridor.
If Gov. Gordon wants Wyoming to continue to be a leader in big-game migration conservation and ensure our herds are able to thrive, the state needs to take decisive action formally recognizing known migration corridors, like the Path of the Pronghorn. In doing so, the governor’s executive order can work as intended — to prevent loss of migrations from poorly sited development — and our wildlife can continue to have the ability to thrive and be part of what makes Wyoming so special.
