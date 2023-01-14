Last month, the U.S. Census Bureau released new population figures for Wyoming and other states. The numbers received little attention, but they offered a warning for anyone who was paying attention. For the first time in at least a century, Wyoming recorded more deaths than births.

We’ve heard stories for years of young people leaving Wyoming for what they perceive to be better opportunities in other states. The census figures back up those anecdotes, and serve as a warning for anyone who wants Wyoming to flourish long into the future.

