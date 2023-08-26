I’ve been searching for a reason why some Wyoming residents make life more difficult for LGBTQ people. Is their goal to drive them away from the “Equality State” forever?
Two examples were in the spotlight recently. Brooklyn Ross, a 27-year-old transgender Colorado woman, entered the Wyoming Governor’s Open tennis tournament.
The second was Wyoming State Republican Chairman Frank Eathorne’s broadside against “gay rodeos.” The man’s a true visionary — a Wyoming politician coming out as anti-rodeo.
Cheyenne Tennis Association President Jackie Fulkrod resigned in protest. Loudly.
“I think a man playing against a woman is a very unfair matchup when it’s specifically meant for women in that specific draw,” Fulkrod said. “I feel like having a transgender athlete compete is against my personal integrity, and what I believe and value.”
She also fretted about whether Ross would use the women’s restroom.
The tournament director, Peg Connor, supported letting Ross compete. The Wyoming Governor’s Cup is sanctioned by the United States Tennis Association, which states, “Tennis thrives when the sport embraces inclusion.”
Ross met all USTA requirements for trans players. She transitioned six years ago; the policy calls for at least four years. Players must take hormonal therapy appropriate for the assigned sex to minimize gender-related advantages in competitions.
Ross, who plays on a NCAA Division II Texas tennis team, said she’s played 123 singles matches in tournaments across the nation without controversy. But she withdrew because she didn’t want the event to become a “circus,” and worried about her own safety.
At an Aug. 12 Wyoming Republican Central Committee meeting in Laramie, Eathorne showed his true grit by condemning the idea of his party giving money to gay rodeos.
While there are gay competitors in professional rodeo, there are no gay rodeos in Wyoming. Republicans may be funding gay rodeos somewhere, but not here.
Eathorne fears National Republican Committee Director Ronna McDaniel might erect a party tent big enough to include Americans that don’t look or sound like his straight, white, cisgender ideal.
“There’s been expenditures made, unbeknownst to us until later discovery, that direct contributions [to] things like gay rodeos and LGBTQ causes has, in fact, been transacted,” Eathorne said.
Eathorne said the state GOP keeps insisting that money the national party collects be spent on “platform items.” McDaniel, in partnership with a group of LGBTQ conservatives, launched the controversial “RNC Pride Coalition” in 2021.
“There’s plenty of good causes and organizations to support those measures, not those the Democrats support,” Eathorne said.
Gay rodeos are not exclusive to members of the LGBTQ community. They’re open to everyone, including heterosexuals. What other rodeo features women riding bulls and men competing in barrel racing and pole bending?
Gay rodeos also feature the “wild drag race,” where a contestant dressed in drag holds on with all four limbs while a steer tries to shake him off.
Sara Burlingame, executive director of Wyoming Equality and a former state legislator from Cheyenne, noted for decades that Wyomingites have been able to confidently say, “Yes, I know we’re real conservative, I know we’re real rural. But trust us, we’re good people. We don’t set out to hurt anyone, and we protect each other.”
“For the longest time, we’ve kind of held the line with the libertarian, small government ethos,” she said. Civility mattered.
“But the alt-right has no concept of that. Everything about how we do business around Wyoming, and our expectations about civility and civic engagement, they are just pouring toxic waste on it,” Burlingame said. “They think civility is for people you agree with. They think a civic virtue is that we want to ban the same books.”
Burlingame said LGBTQ folks and their supporters have been too passive, and I agree. “What has always been true of Wyoming is no longer true,” she realized. “We are not as safe.”
But last year, the former legislator said she had an epiphany. “You only get to keep what you’re willing to fight for,” Burlingame said. So fight.
That means when a transgender athlete is getting hassled and pressured to drop out of a tournament she has every right to enter, we need to stand by her side. Unfortunately, Ross’ experience means no transgender woman athlete will likely come near Wyoming for years — so extremists have won another round.
I hope the Wyoming GOP’s little pre-emptive strike against gay rodeos backfires, and some community in the state reaps the economic benefits that have made the shows popular tourist attractions nationally since the first in Reno in 1976.
I’ve never been to a gay rodeo, but “Cowboy Frank” Harrell, a member of the International Gay Rodeo Association’s Hall of Fame in Denver, says it’s the opposite of the cutthroat competition found at other rodeos.
“We want everyone to do their best, and we’re willing to lend a hand, offer advice or fix equipment for each other,” he told an Italian magazine last month. “We compete against each other, but we also want others to succeed.”
I guess Eathorne is right. There’s nothing in that description that would remotely interest a member of the Wyoming Republican Central Committee.
