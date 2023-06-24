Kerry Drake mug2

Kerry Drake

More than half of Wyoming’s drug deaths last year involved fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that illicit drug dealers often lace into other drugs. It’s 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Data gathered and distributed by the state about drug overdoses is so limited, many people working to save lives don’t learn about an influx of tainted drugs, or a spike in overdoses like Wyoming experienced in January, until it’s too late to do anything.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

