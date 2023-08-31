Double-mug of legislative leaders

Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, left, and House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale

Guided by the Wyoming value of “save when you can,” the Legislature, over several decades, set up endowments and smart savings to help support the state and its people into the future. The system of reserves they created receives income generated off a portion of our mineral taxes and one-time surpluses.

This savings structure not only protects our kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) schools and ensures that our state agencies continue to provide critical services to Wyoming citizens, it also allows the taxes paid by the people of Wyoming to remain among the lowest in the nation.

Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is president of the Wyoming Senate.

Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, is speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives.

