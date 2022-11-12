A lot of people are getting worked up about the state government’s mineral tax revenue windfall, and how to best spend it.
Sorry, but I’ve seen this movie before.
SPOILER ALERT
Instead of using the unexpected hundreds of millions of dollars to improve the lives and long-term prospects of Wyoming residents, lawmakers will stuff the serendipitous largesse into a savings account, kick the can on diversifying our economy and state revenue structure, waste a bunch of time on divisive, red-meat, social wedge-issues, then hold a press conference to pat themselves on the back for their stalwart conservatism.
Gov. Mark Gordon and legislative leaders immediately called for “fiscal conservatism” to avoid a wild spending spree. I agree some restraint is necessary since the unbudgeted $329 million for the current fiscal year and $738 million extra for the 2023-24 biennium are essentially one-time funds. But restraint and inaction are not the same thing. If officials act out the same old story we’ll be letting a historic opportunity to shape a better tomorrow for Wyoming slip through our fingers … again.
Until the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group issued its October report, legislators were staring into a budget abyss. Declining mineral severance tax revenues have led to repeated 10-15% state agency budget cuts. No one who studies these things expects it to stop, yet Wyoming’s politicians still haven’t proposed a viable solution.
A portion of these losses was offset by federal COVID-19 relief funds and infrastructure measures, which pumped about $2.2 billion into state government when it was sorely needed. Extreme-right legislators foolishly suggested turning it down, which didn’t happen.
Russia’s war on Ukraine, which boosted oil, natural gas and coal prices here at home, also caused inflation. Nobody wants to pay more at the gas pump, but additional mineral tax revenues came at the right time for state government.
Still, it continues the boom-and-bust cycle this state has been mired in since fossil fuel production took over as the economy’s main driver. Wyoming’s budgetary picture is fortified by higher prices — a notoriously volatile variable — not production increases, which remain on a downhill slide as the nation reduces carbon emissions to combat planet-killing climate change.
Most of Wyoming’s energy customers in other states are retiring coal-fired power plants and shifting to natural gas and renewables like wind and solar. It remains to be seen if an experimental nuclear power plant planned in Kemmerer will ever be built. Carbon capture technology is still unproven as commercially viable.
Wyoming desperately needs to restructure its tax system away from dependence on fossil fuels, while we have the financial resources to get us through the next few years. When the minerals industry tanks again, as it inevitably will, we can’t expect the feds to bail us out.
That serious tax conversation never happens, especially when legislators can use temporary revenue boosts to avoid it at all costs. It’s political cowardice.
Lawmakers typically waste days tackling a maddening number of cultural “wedge” issues dividing Wyomingites. In the last legislative session that included everything from proposed bans on teaching so-called “critical race theory” and keeping transgender students from competing in sports, to eliminating abortion access for rape and incest survivors and mothers whose lives are at risk.
Those issues will return, along with other bad ideas.
Fortunately, some legislators want to boost pay for the state government workforce, increase education funding, make affordable housing available and finally pass Medicaid expansion.
Yes, we still need tax revenues flowing into the Permanent Mineral Tax Fund, the Budget Reserve Account, and others. But it doesn’t all have to go into savings.
The co-chairmen of the Joint Revenue Committee, Sen. Cale Case (R-Lander) and former Speaker of the House Rep. Steve Harshman (R-Casper), told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the state must also invest in its citizens, especially the most vulnerable.
Harshman suggested creating trust funds for Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarships and maintaining the state’s new, 24/7 suicide prevention crisis line.
Case said he’ll advocate for “a conservative budget, but not a spartan budget.” He supports pay increases for state employees and teachers to help Wyoming recruit and retain workers in both sectors.
CREG Co-chair Don Richards told the Joint Appropriations Committee the state has added $950 million to the School Foundation Program, so the money is available to use now. The rainy day fund also has an all-time high balance approaching $2 billion.
We have enough funds to wipe out the “structural deficit” in K-12 education, and also put money in the school construction account.
On an optimistic note, maybe new lawmakers will lead to some creative options for how Wyoming uses its sudden influx of cash. Next year’s action doesn’t have to mirror the status quo.
I suggest we follow the lead of spoken word artist Henry Rollins, a former punk rocker who once declared, “My optimism wears heavy boots and is loud.”
Wyoming folks are known for their independent streak, so the footwear and what you do with it is up to you. But being loud and making your voice heard during this critical time for the Equality State? That’s mandatory.