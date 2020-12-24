Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County Counties. In Nebraska, Kimball County and Cheyenne Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High blowover risk for lightweight and high profile vehicles. Expect travel delays and possible road closures for lightweight and high profile vehicles. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.&&