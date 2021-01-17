As I walked down my favorite street in Laramie, I saw a yard sign near Beitel School. It was not the usual yard sign, but one clearly made by children. It had a great orange flower, stripped clouds, and a smiling cat. Its message was simple:
You Matter
LOVE Wins
That’s the best sermon I can think of for Martin Luther King Day.
In a time when we feel divisive tension, it seems right to be simple — to acknowledge beyond our prejudgments: “We all matter.”
When I was growing up in the 1950s, my parents were determined. They, who were precinct chairs for the Republican Party, couldn’t understand how their three children could be Democrats. But we were too young then to make a difference. Besides, in the 50s, we all “liked Ike.”
But when I grew much older, I taught a course with a wise Cherokee woman, Tanaya Moon Morris. We didn‘t have any signs in the classroom, but we did have shared understandings of ethics and suffering and hope.
Because we were partners in teaching, we found wisdom in bringing our two cultures together — not just Native American and White, but Glenrock and Denver. Both of us knew from our own experiences what is now called “The Caste System in America.” But together, we offered these understandings of mediating between our differences and our inherited pain.
Simply speaking, we offered these principles:
First, it is important to recognize our presuppositions — the labels we carry in our minds which stop us from listening to others.
Second, each single person is unique.
Third, no matter what the external circumstance, it is the interior life, or the spirit, which makes dignity possible.
Fourth, all human beings have transcendent worth, or as Tanaya taught: “That is dignity from our Creator. It cannot be given or taken away.”
Now, years later, the children were right. It’s not only that “black lives matter,” but:
You matter. Love wins.