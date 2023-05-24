There was a brief, shining moment when Wyoming’s few remaining moderate Republicans thought they saw evidence that the extremists were considering a return to the days of rational conservatism. Alas, it was a mirage.

Given every reason to turn away from the mendacious and immoral twice-impeached former president who organized a coup against our system of government, the national GOP couldn’t walk away.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email address is rmc81448@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus