Earlier this year, consulting firm Oliver Wyman estimated that airlines in North America will face a shortage of nearly 30,000 pilots by 2032. That’s a shortfall that will impact small-town airports the most.

For example, Yellowstone Regional Airport Director Aaron Buck said this month it was unlikely Delta Airlines would return to the airport until 2025 at the earliest. Due to pilot shortages, small communities like Cody simply aren’t a priority for the company right now, he said.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus