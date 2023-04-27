Earlier this year, consulting firm Oliver Wyman estimated that airlines in North America will face a shortage of nearly 30,000 pilots by 2032. That’s a shortfall that will impact small-town airports the most.
For example, Yellowstone Regional Airport Director Aaron Buck said this month it was unlikely Delta Airlines would return to the airport until 2025 at the earliest. Due to pilot shortages, small communities like Cody simply aren’t a priority for the company right now, he said.
Although Delta’s priorities have changed, Cody’s need for consistent, quality air service has not. Flights in and out of Cody not only connect Park County residents with the rest of the country, but play a significant role in the region’s tourism economy.
Fewer flights mean a reduced number of car rentals, fewer heads in beds in local hotels and less money being spent in local restaurants and stores. Yes, people can still fly in and out of Billings, but, if that happens, tourists will likely spend less time in Cody than they currently do. They may choose to bypass Park County entirely.
We’re grateful, then, for the hard work of Buck and the Yellowstone Regional Airport board to not only bring Delta back, but also recruit new air services.
A key part of those efforts is the hiring of a new air service consultant who will spend up to three years collecting information — such as the area’s market demands and opportunities for new and expanded air service — that could be used in the recruitment of new routes and airlines.
Buck and his team are also working to address the problem in other ways, such as considering waiving landing fees for new air service providers and initiating conversations with smaller regional airlines.
If Oliver Wyman’s research is to be believed, the pilot shortage isn’t going away anytime soon. But it can be overcome with innovation and tenacity, and we applaud the Yellowstone Regional Airport team for working hard to find solutions.