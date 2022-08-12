Chabad Lubavitch’s Roving Rabbis have returned to Laramie this week for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic to expand access to religious opportunities for Laramie’s Jewish community.

Chabad Lubavitch is an international organization and a denomination of Jewish religious practice. Its focus is to connect Jewish people with religious practices in as many parts of the world as possible. Many of those efforts are in college towns and small communities across the globe.

Rabbi Chaim Hertz and Rabbi Baruch Liberow

Rabbis Chaim Hertz and Baruch Liberow walk through downtown Laramie on Thursday.
Rabbi Baruch Liberow and Rabbi Chaim Hertz

Rabbis Baruch Liberow and Chaim Hertz visit Laramie as part of Chabad Lubavitch's Rabbinical Visitation Program, where rabbinical students visit small Jewish communities around the world. 

