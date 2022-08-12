Chabad Lubavitch’s Roving Rabbis have returned to Laramie this week for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic to expand access to religious opportunities for Laramie’s Jewish community.
Chabad Lubavitch is an international organization and a denomination of Jewish religious practice. Its focus is to connect Jewish people with religious practices in as many parts of the world as possible. Many of those efforts are in college towns and small communities across the globe.
“In the summer, a lot of us volunteer our time to go to different places around the world, especially places that aren’t well known for their Jewish community and reach out to any Jewish person and tell them that they county, and they should be able to connect to Judaism,” said Rabbi Hertz, one of two Roving Rabbis in the Gem City this week.
Hertz and Rabbi Baruch Liberow are the first Chabad rabbis to return to Laramie in five years, and they’ve been greeted with excitement by Laramie’s Jewish community.
Their program is a continuation of Chabad Lubavitch founder Rebbe Shneur Zalman’s mission to connect every Jewish person to religious and cultural life, regardless of where they are.
“This idea really started in the 1940s when the Lubavitcher Rebbe, one of the most influential Jewish figures in modern history, he initiated this idea of students going around and taking care of every single Jewish person,” Hertz said.
The young rabbis are hosting a dinner at 7 p.m. tonight to welcome in the Jewish sabbath, along with a torah class Saturday morning followed by services and kiddush. Kiddush means “sanctification” in Hebrew, and is a ritual where Jewish people bless wine, bread and the day itself.
“In Wyoming, there’s been rabbis coming here for 70 years as part of this program,” Hertz said.
The program is responsible for building several synagogues in Wyoming and pushed Jackson Hole’s Chabad rabbi to stay full-time. Chabad also is set to expand Jewish services in Laramie.
“Chabad is actually moving to town (at the end of next year), but we’re going to be here until after Shabbat,” Liberow said.
With the construction of a new synagogue, Jewish families will be able to hold bar mitzvah ceremonies, which are an essential coming of age event for 12- and 13-year-olds, along with Jewish weddings, funerals and other events. Synagogues also increase access to kosher food for observant members of the Jewish community.
For details on the location of Chabad’s Shabbat dinner and times of Saturday morning events, contact Hertz at 773-558-2274 or Liberow at 929-533-9086.