Boomerang Writer
For most kids, it takes something pretty unusual to get them up, dressed and out the door early during their summer break.
That didn’t seem to be a problem for the young competitors in this year’s Albany County Fair Junior Horse Show. Kids of all ages — and their parents — were at the Hansen Area bright and early.
Starting off with the Junior Showmanship category, Ryan Asay watched as his 11-year-old son Wade took won his horse George. Ryan said he also competed in horse shows when he was young, which helped him prepare his son for the competition.
“(George) is 6years old, I got him from my grandpa,” Wade Asay said. “He is a cool horse.”
While George’s behavior definitely helped in the younger Asay’s success, his gift with horses appears to come naturally. On the dirt track of arena, Wade carried on a family tradition of showmanship.
“It’s really fun,” Ryan said. “I did this when I was a kid and it’s fun to have my son do it now.”
Following juniors, intermediate, senior and peewee groups took their turns for the judges, albeit with a couple disqualifications. It was apparent the kids and their horses had worked hard to perform well.
“A lot of (preparation) was grooming the horse and getting it ready,” said Reese Senior, an intermediate handler whose sister also was competing. “It was my first time showing the horse, so it was really nervous and I had no clue what I was doing, but I think I did good.”
Following each level, contestants received either a ribbon or a notice of disqualification. First-place winners were awarded blue ribbons, while second-place winners got red ribbons, with yellow for third place. Contestants also could receive a purple ribbon if they were designated grand champion.
Regardless of designation, contestants were showing off more than their skills. Each youth displayed close friendships with their animals as they walked and trotted through the arena. Despite some contestants younger than 10, they all showed gentle demeanors and patience with their horses before, during and after the competition.
“(My) horse is a rescue horse, so it took a lot of preparation and working with him to get him here today,” Senior said. “I think we created a really good bond throughout that.”
