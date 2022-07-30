Horse Show

Grace Berendsen,, 15, and her mother Margo Berendsen stand with their horse George before the Senior Showmanship competition at the Albany County Fair on Friday.

 Kota Babcock/Boomerang

Boomerang Writer

For most kids, it takes something pretty unusual to get them up, dressed and out the door early during their summer break.

Wade Asay, 11, was all smiles with his horse, George, and dad Ryan Asay after winning the Junior Showmanship competition at the Junior Horse Show at the Albany County Fair on Friday.
Reese Senior poses with her horse after competing in the Intermediate Showmanship competition at the Albany County Fair Junior Horse Show on Friday. 
Junior level competitors in the showmanship portion of the Junior Horse Show standby after competing on July 29.

