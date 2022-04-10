Boomerang Writer
Tiger salamanders have been coexisting with the people of Laramie for a long time. Each spring when the amphibians come out of hibernation to migrate to Stink Lake in LaBonte Park, volunteers head out into rainy nights with headlamps and safety vests to help them make the crossing safely.
Still, many facts about salamanders and how to coexist with them remain a mystery for many Laramie residents, even those who may have the creatures living in their backyards.
On Saturday, the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute — the group that leads the migration efforts — held an event to teach the public why and how they should care for their amphibian neighbors.
“The salamanders aren’t as well known, (and) the migration isn’t as appreciated as it should be,” said Mason Lee, senior project coordinator for the Biodiversity Institute. “I wanted to increase education so people will love them and protect them into the future.”
Salamanders and newts make up about 9% of all amphibians, a group that is older than dinosaurs. Wyoming is home to only one species, the western tiger salamander, which has three subspecies in the region.
The Saturday event, called “Salamander Saturday,” was largely a success in spreading the word about the animals. Families, college students and adults filled the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center to learn about different aspects of amphibian research and to hear an educational presentation from herpetology Ph.D candidate Mel Torres.
“Amphibians are experiencing global population declines and extinctions,” Torres said.
One of the biggest threats to salamanders worldwide is habitat loss, which is worsened by climate change, Torres said. Salamanders have extremely sensitive skin and require healthy quantities of water in their environment in order to fully develop into adults. With bodies of water receding faster, the creatures aren’t given enough time to go through this development process.
More direct human threats to salamanders include habitat fragmentation, polluted runoff from pesticides and other chemicals, human introduction of fish into ponds and wildlife trade.
The creatures also are extremely susceptible to diseases that can decimate their populations.
Students and researchers at UW have been working to learn more about salamanders and other amphibians. This research could have important impacts on understanding how to manage the ecosystem, and even on areas such as human medicine.
Brett Addis spent time during the event teaching kids about research being conducted by the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project. To monitor six “rare and cryptic” local amphibian species that are hard to find in the wild, he said researchers collect water samples from wetlands. Using a DNA filtering process, they can determine which species are spending their time in a certain area.
Another researcher, Rachel Arrick, demonstrated how scientists use radio telemetry equipment to track the behavior of the Wyoming toad, which are extinct in the wild. Captive species are outfitted with small belts that allow scientists to follow their progress once they get released into the wild.
There also were activities for kids, like a build your own salamander station and an opportunity to meet Tim and Tad, a pair of live salamanders cared for by scientists.
Because local tiger salamanders live in an area with a high human population, the importance of community buy-in toward their wellbeing is crucial, Lee said.
Residents may see salamanders trying to cross city streets to make it to LaBonte Park, especially around 9th and Canby streets. While normally people should never bother salamanders, it is OK to pick them up to help them with their migration, Torres said.
Before handling them, people should wash or sanitize their hands and rub them with dirt. Lotion, sunscreen or natural body oils can harm salamanders’ fragile skin, so this step is essential to ensure their wellbeing.