...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, Shirley
Basin. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central
Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte County,
Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South
Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Laura Zorch McDermit, executive director of Laramie Public Arts Coalition, introduces Ashley Quick and her mural on the Visit Laramie building during a Thursday grand opening party.
Laramie’s Visitor Center hosted a grand reopening ceremony last week to show off its new space on 3rd Street, including a mural by local artist Ashley Quick.
Area business owners, neighbors and local nonprofits turned out Thursday to support the Laramie Visitor Center and it's new ground zero of operations. Attendees played yard games, enjoyed free drinks and food and learned about the agency and Laramie Public Art Coalition, which helped select the artist.
“When we moved in, (we saw) that wall is perfect for a mural. It’s vibrant and it’s colorful. We worked with LPAC to select the artist,” said Scott Larson, executive director of Visit Laramie. “It’s another one of those things that, as you’re driving by, it catches your eye and pulls you into the building.”
The mural, which features a variety of elements, is along the south wall of the center. Like other murals in Laramie’s public spaces, it radically changes the atmosphere of the neighborhood.
“I wanted to include a lot of different things that I think are personally very important in Laramie, and also what I think is important to other people as well,” said Quick about the colorful, playful work. “There’s a lot of flora and fauna and geological formations, but also the music and culture and things I tend to make in my other artwork.”
Quick expressed gratitude at the chance to celebrate her art at the visitor center and said the grand opening was a much bigger event than some of LPAC’s other artist celebrations. The unveiling also included a raffle.
“We used to be in this building, but it’s been a much better space for them. They are just way more visible, and it’s just been really great to celebrate with them,” said Joe Marr, operations and membership director for the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.
The project to make the former office into a space for Visit Laramie began a year ago with the help of Elk Ridge Builders and LPAC. Thanks to the efforts of both organizations, the visitor center is much more obvious when driving along 3rd Street through town.
“Elk Ridge (Builders) have been a great partner in all of this,” Marr said. “This was their project and we’re really excited with how they stayed in budget and everything they were able to within the budget.”
The new building is located at 800 S. 3rd St. and operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.