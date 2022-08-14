Laramie’s Visitor Center hosted a grand reopening ceremony last week to show off its new space on 3rd Street, including a mural by local artist Ashley Quick.

Area business owners, neighbors and local nonprofits turned out Thursday to support the Laramie Visitor Center and it's new ground zero of operations. Attendees played yard games, enjoyed free drinks and food and learned about the agency and Laramie Public Art Coalition, which helped select the artist.

Mural cake

To celebrate her mural, Laramie Public Arts Coalition and Visit Laramie ordered a cake that matches the center piece of Ashley Quick's mural.
Ashley Quick

Laura Zorch McDermit, executive director of Laramie Public Arts Coalition, introduces Ashley Quick and her mural on the Visit Laramie building during a Thursday grand opening party.
Visit Laramie interior

Laramie's new and improved visitor center features a gift shop along with information on Southeast Wyoming and places to take photos. 
Scott Larson

Scott Larson from Visit Laramie addresses a crowd at their reopening and mural unveiling on Aug. 11. 

