Carter Mangus of Laramie tries to take a stick from Kallie, a German shorthair pointer, while walking with Kevin Smith of Thermopolis, left, and Laramie resident Korey Smith along the Laramie River Greenbelt Park on Monday. The warm temperatures this week have brought out hikers, dog walkers and bikers. The park is located between Garfield and Spruce Streets.
The indecision of April weather has gripped Laramie of late with each day bringing a fresh breath of spring or a late encore of winter.
Sometimes the changes turn within hours.
After a warm, sunny day Tuesday with temperatures in the high 60s, conditions are expected to mellow into the mid 50-degree range Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. By Friday, a storm system will likely make its way to the Laramie area, causing rain in the afternoon and a wet snow overnight into Saturday morning.
About an inch of snow is predicted in the city and about a foot in the Snowy Range Mountains, the National Weather Service reports.
The moisture is much needed, as areas of central, southern and eastern Wyoming were listed at higher risk of fire Tuesday because of strong, drying winds, high temperatures and low humidity.
Winds gusts between 30 and 40 mph are forecast to continue Wednesday and Thursday.
While wildfires aren’t a major concern for the Laramie area yet, areas east of the Laramie Mountain Range are experiencing drier conditions indicative of the 4-6 week spring fire season, according to the National Weather Service.
Once vegetation starts to grow and turn green, the fire risk should subside until the next fire season begins as plants start to dry out in the summer.
As of Tuesday, the Laramie River basin was at 104% of the median for snow water equivalent levels for this time of year. Snowpack was at the same level last year and a bit higher in 2020, with a level of 126% of median. Laramie's level of snowpack is the highest in the state, with Cheyenne the lowest at 68%.
Statewide, snowpack levels are at 89% of the median level.