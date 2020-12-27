Each fall and winter, many Laramie households head into the Medicine Bow National Forest to cut down their Christmas trees. They lovingly decorate them with twinkling lights, shimmering ornaments, and place our carefully wrapped gifts underneath its branches in order to create that special Christmas day moment. Christmas trees are truly the stars of holiday decor, and a beloved tradition throughout the country.
In the aftermath of the Christmas holiday, many are left wondering what to do with their trees next. For those who chose to get a natural Christmas tree, the answer is: take it to the Laramie Landfill. They dispose of natural Christmas trees for free.
First, remove all tinsel, lights, decorations, tree stands, and plastic bags. Then drop it off at the Laramie Landfill, 162 Roger Canyon Road. The landfill is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4:30pm. It is closed Sundays, Christmas, and New Year’s day.
What happens after
The landfill uses the trees for compost, an organic material (such as food scraps and yard waste) that can be added to soil to help plants grow. Composting Christmas trees saves valuable space in landfills and enhances nutrients in soil.
For more information, contact the Solid Waste Division at (307) 721-5279.