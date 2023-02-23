University of Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl often jokes that one of the hardest positions in sports is being a backup quarterback.
Bohl’s theory centers around the challenge of how hard it is for a backup to stay ready to go into the game at any moment, despite seeing very limited in-game experience with the rest of the starters. While Bohl was talking about football players, does the longtime coach’s theory translate to the coaching ranks?
Let’s ask Heather Ezell.
Ezell, who’s in her first year at the helm of UW’s women’s basketball team, missed the last two months of the season with a leave of absence after giving birth in December. Ezell left assistant coach Ryan Larsen in charge, but the Cowgirls hardly missed a beat despite the midseason coaching change.
“It is hard to even put into words,” Ezell said during Tuesday’s news conference, her first since stepping away from the team in December. “Everything (Larsen) has done, from on the court, off the court, all the daily tasks, I can’t repay him. There is no way I can, for everything he has done.
“It made my life so much easier to be able to sit there and focus 100% on my baby girl, knowing that Ryan had it all taken care of. I never had to second guess something or worry that ‘this’ wasn’t going to be taken care of. He is an amazing coach, amazing guy and amazing friend. But with everything he has done, like I said, I am so lucky to have him and the rest of the staff. They have done such an awesome job.”
Larsen, who’s in his fourth season at UW and his first as associate head coach, went 12-6 as the interim head coach since taking over Dec. 18. He coached all of UW’s conference games so far this season, leading the Cowgirls to an 11-5 record in Mountain West play with two games remaining in the conference season.
Going into today’s matchup with Nevada, the Cowgirls are in a three-way tie for second place in the MW. UW, Colorado State and San Diego State all have 11-5 conference records going into the final week of the regular season.
The Cowgirls put together two extended winning streaks under Larsen, including a stretch of five consecutive wins in late December and early January and another three-game winning streak at the end of January into the beginning of February. UW also had a five-game road winning streak during conference play that ran from Dec. 31 to Feb. 4, a streak that ended with a heartbreaking 66-63 loss at rival CSU.
“It’s a bummer to lose that streak because I was pretty darn proud of that,” Larsen said after the loss in Fort Collins. “Heck, I might put that on my résumé. It was bound to come to an end at some point. It’s a bummer it happened here, but we can look at that and admire that road winning streak.”
Speaking of Larsen’s résumé, his coaching experience just got a lot more enticing over the past two months, deservedly so. It would be no surprise if Larsen piqued the interest of schools with open head coaching positions in the future, especially in the MW, after showing what he’s capable of doing in Ezell’s absence.
For now, Larsen will move down a chair on the Cowgirls’ bench next to Ezell while the Cowgirls prepare for the final week of the regular season. After Thursday’s home matchup with Nevada, UW will host CSU in a crucial Border War matchup that could help decide the No. 2 seed in the MW tournament next month.
“We continue to kind of control our own destiny a little bit,” Larsen said after a home win over Air Force earlier this month. “... The higher you can finish in the standings and get a favorable draw come tournament time, that’s going to be huge.”
Ezell went 6-3 in her first nine games as head coach before taking her leave of absence. She was hired as the eighth head coach in program history in March after spending the past seven seasons with the team, including the past three in Larsen’s position as associate head coach.
The Cowgirls will host Nevada at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and CSU at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium. The MW tournament starts March 5 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.