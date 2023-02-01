JT Larson

 Photo Courtesy of Joshua "JT" Larson

CHEYENNE – Representative J.T. Larson (HD-17) secured an additional $6 million for the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund during the second reading debate on HB0001, the budget bill, on Thursday, Feb. 1. The $6 million amendment will bolster the fund, which provides grants for events and activities that enhance Wyoming’s vibrant downtowns and grows the state’s cultural presence. The grant program is funded from the interest generated off the fund.

“Stronger communities mean a stronger Wyoming. Passage of this amendment serves two important purposes – it is way to create a self-sustaining Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund while also providing for enhanced quality of life opportunities for Wyoming residents,” said Representative Larson, who also is the event chairman of Rock Springs International Day. “This is an important win for Wyoming cities, towns and the families who live in them.”

