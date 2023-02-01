Representative J.T. Larson (HD-17) secured an additional $6 million for the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund during the second reading debate on HB0001,the budget bill, on Thursday, Feb. 1. The $6 million amendment will bolster the fund, which provides grants for events and activities that enhance Wyoming’s vibrant downtowns and grows the state’s cultural presence. The grant program is funded from the interest generated off the fund.
CHEYENNE – Representative J.T. Larson (HD-17) secured an additional $6 million for the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund during the second reading debate on HB0001, the budget bill, on Thursday, Feb. 1. The $6 million amendment will bolster the fund, which provides grants for events and activities that enhance Wyoming’s vibrant downtowns and grows the state’s cultural presence. The grant program is funded from the interest generated off the fund.
“Stronger communities mean a stronger Wyoming. Passage of this amendment serves two important purposes – it is way to create a self-sustaining Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund while also providing for enhanced quality of life opportunities for Wyoming residents,” said Representative Larson, who also is the event chairman of Rock Springs International Day. “This is an important win for Wyoming cities, towns and the families who live in them.”
The Wyoming Legislature created the Cultural Trust Fund in 1988 which recognizes that Wyoming and its people possess a unique cultural heritage. Maintained by five Governor-appointed directors, the fund’s main statutory duty is to award grants from interest generated from the corpus to non-profit and governmental cultural, historical and arts organizations to promote, preserve and enhance the cultural heritage unique to Wyoming.
The fund provides grants to promote a wide variety of projects, including historical preservation, archaeological research, theatre and music programming, public art, museum exhibits, and educational programming. In Sweetwater County, the fund recently awarded nearly $35,000 to the Rock Springs Renewal Fund (Downtown Rock Springs) for community events and to the Actors’ Mission for fire suppression. The appropriation from today’s budget amendment will grow the corpus of the fund which will generate more interest for community projects.
Co-sponsors of the amendment include Representatives Brown, Oakley, and Speaker Sommers.
The House of Representatives will debate the budget bill a final time on Friday, Feb. 3, before it moves to conference committee for reconciliation.