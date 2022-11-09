SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Joshua “J.T.” Larson took incumbent Chad Banks’ seat in House District 17 during the 2022 legislative race on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
According to the unofficial election results, Larson (R) took 1,388 votes. Banks (D) had 895 votes and there were two write-in votes.
“I have the most honorable position to serving the people in House 17 and I’m very grateful,” said Larson.
“I hope I can look back and hope that I have helped provide opportunities for Sweetwater County.”
Larson’s main concerns for Wyoming include water rights and broadband expansion. He plans to focus on bringing a stronger, more efficient technological presence to the state of Wyoming.
He also wants to retain Wyoming’s youth and workforce and make Sweetwater County a priority in Cheyenne.
For the past 11 years, Larson has been involved with Rock Springs International Day, with the last five years serving on the event committee. In 2021, he was selected as the new event chairman for Rock Springs International Day.
Larson served as a board member of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce in 2020. Now, he is a business agent working for the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.
He loves interacting with the businesses and community members of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.
From the time he was a young Boy Scout and eventually earned his Eagle Scout Award, Larson has strived to demonstrate his investment in serving the people of our community.