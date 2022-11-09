JT smiling

Joshua "J.T." Larson defeated incumbent Chad Banks for House District 17 during the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Joshua “J.T.” Larson took incumbent Chad Banks’ seat in House District 17 during the 2022 legislative race on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to the unofficial election results, Larson (R) took 1,388 votes. Banks (D) had 895 votes and there were two write-in votes. 


