...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PA High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
As we approach Election Day, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reminds all adults that several opportunities still exist to cast your ballots.
Early voting in Laramie County will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex atrium, 309 W. 20th St. Monday is the last day for voting early in person.
To vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, cast your ballot between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at any of the seven vote centers in the county:
David R. Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave.
Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive
North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Road
Laramie County Community College, Center for Conferences and Institutes, 1400 E. College Drive
Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway
Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St.
Make sure to bring your ID.
Absentee ballots can still be delivered back to the Laramie County clerk's election office or deposited 24/7 in the secure ballot drop box outside the Laramie County Governmental Complex on Carey Avenue, between 19th and 20th streets. Ballots that arrive after 7 p.m. on Election Day will not be counted.
Wyoming offers same-day voter registration at the polls, so whether you vote early Monday or on Tuesday, you don't have to be registered in advance to cast a ballot.