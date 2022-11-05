Election 2022 logo

As we approach Election Day, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reminds all adults that several opportunities still exist to cast your ballots.

Early voting in Laramie County will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex atrium, 309 W. 20th St. Monday is the last day for voting early in person.


