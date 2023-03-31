APTOPIX NCAA Miami Texas Basketball

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga celebrates after a win against Texas in an Elite 8 game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — One short year ago, college basketball was getting ready for the game of a lifetime: North Carolina vs. Duke at the Final Four.

And this year? Well, to put it kindly, who the heck are these guys?

Tags

comments powered by Disqus