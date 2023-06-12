The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming...
Northeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 600 PM MDT.
* At 308 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Southwestern Goshen and Northeastern Laramie
Counties
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Spring Run, Diamond Flat, Sprager Creek, Dater Creek, Lone Tree
Creek, Bear Mountain Draw, Badger Branch, Bear Creek, Horse Creek,
Fourmile Draw, Chugwater Flats, Bull Springs Creek, Rocky Hollow,
Little Bear Creek, Cattail Creek and Fox Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Laramie County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms and
thunderstorms moving over the same areas will increase the
potential for localized flash flooding, particularly those
areas that received heavy rain Sunday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
As Cheyenne Frontier Days approaches boutiques and clothing stores are preparing to help get the town gussied up in the trendiest western wear.
Locations like the Wrangler and Desperado Depot cater to western styles all year round, but as the rodeo approaches the need for new trendy looks ramps up.
Western fashion has been having its moment in popular media this year. Between broad brimmed hats gracing city bars, to the coastal cowgirl trend garnering over 125 million views on TikTok, it’s clear to see that even outside of the cowboy state, the broader U.S. is having its western moment.
In Cheyenne it’s all about denim, fringe, rhinestones and Shania Twain style glam, said Desperado Depot owner Devon Von Krosigk.
“It’s kind of that, ‘Let's go girls’ Shania Twain feels,” Von Krosigk said. ”Lots of bright colors and bold patterns.”
Assistant store manager at the Wrangler Cheyenne Bauer noted that metallic, bright colors and wide legged jeans have made their way into stores, giving western fashion a colorful makeover. Even boots are following suit.
“We've been seeing a lot of flashy, bright colors for boots,” Bauer said. “More of a fashion instead of a traditional western boot.”
Of course some staple items won’t ever leave the spotlight, classic boots and more traditional looks make their way into any western event, but right now fun is the mood.
“Fringe is always in; it has been a trend for years now,” Von Krosigk said. “Right now people are having a lot of fun with it.”
The bright colors and glam of rhinestones fit well onto boots, hats or even jackets and give people that individualized stand out look that can be so fun to play around with.
Von Krosigk has been preparing for Cheyenne Frontier days by planning to host other vendors in her store including a hat bar, during the week of festivities.
“They will brand the hats, and they customize any felt hat that you want,” Von Krosigk said.
Graphic t-shirts are also in, Bauer said. Layering shirts stand out pieces, like a lace tank top, is another trendy way to add to your personalized style.
Bauer compared current women's trends to TikTok star Neon Wrangler’s style. With her brightly colored boots and tops paired with classic jeans, that extra flare defines the look.
Even in her more casual looks, the TikTok star holds true to that bright appearance. Even menswear has taken steps away from more classic looks into a more modern and fun way of dressing western.
“We’re seeing a lot of bright, floral patterns, like a Hawaiian style,” Bauer said when asked about the menswear trends.
Mens wear is still living in the rough classic western style boot rather than the flashy fashionable boot that’s popular in women's wear. The florals and graphic t-shirts have made their way in western wear to provide color in the mens fashion.
For men, TikTok influencer Nick Luciano can serve as a guide for western fashion this summer. Even if florals aren’t appealing, color can be incorporated in plain button ups.
Whether it's rhinestones, or neon colors, looking plain will mean being the odd one out this summer. Ultimately flaunting those more fun and fantastic looks are what this summer's style is all about.
Embrace your inner Shania Twain, stand out and make a statement by committing to vibrant colors, standout textures, fringe, and metallics. Let's go girls (and boys).
Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.