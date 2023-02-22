CHEYENNE — After the House Revenue Committee passed Senate File 151 on Tuesday, the bill’s sponsor, Cheyenne Republican Sen. Lynn Hutchings, asked the chairman for a moment to speak at the mic.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life,” Hutchings told the committee. “And I’ve gotta tell you, today is one day out of 13 years being involved with the Legislature, I’m ashamed to be a legislator.”

