Shawn Kemp Arrest

In this July 21, 2021, file photo, former NBA basketball player Shawn Kemp speaks during the Seattle Kraken's NHL expansion draft event in Seattle.

 Associated Press/File

TACOMA, Wash. — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp acted in self-defense when he exchanged gunfire in a Washington parking lot while trying to retrieve a stolen cell phone and other items, his attorneys said Thursday.

Kemp, 53, was arrested by Tacoma police Wednesday for investigation of a drive-by shooting but was released from jail Thursday afternoon without charges having been filed. The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office said it would not file charges pending further investigation.

comments powered by Disqus