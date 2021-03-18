CHEYENNE — Due to continued hazardous conditions and to allow our Public Works staff to clear the roadways LCCC will be closed on Thursday, March 18, this includes both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses. All events are canceled.
LCCC will be closed on Friday, March 19, due to a Spring Break, all campus operations will return to normal business hours on Monday, March 22.
For updated information, visit lccc.wy.edu or LCCC’s social media pages. Information may also be available on local radio stations and news channels.