CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team fell to No. 12-ranked Snow College on Fri-day in Ephraim, Utah.
Snow grabbed a 3-0 halftime lead before Christian Nunez scored on a free kick in the 49th minute. Daniel Barajas netted a penalty kick to trim to advantage to 3-2 in the 60th.
The Badgers got one goal back before Barajas scored on a free kick in the 75th to make it 4-3.
“I’m extremely proud of the guys and how they responded in the second half,” interim LCCC coach Fernando Perez said. “We take this as a learning experience and we move forward.”
The Eagles play Utah State-Eastern at 1 p.m. today in Price, Utah.
