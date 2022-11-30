CHEYENNE – Rhett Witt got a late start on his professional rodeo schedule this past summer because he was finishing up his freshman year at Laramie County Community College.
The 20-year-old steer wrestler got off to a slow start once he was able to start competing heavily.
“I had to get used to going against better guys consistently, and I wasn’t as confident as I should have been,” Witt said.
Witt eventually gained that confidence, found his footing and earned himself a spot in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s permit-holder finals in October. On Thursday, Witt will compete in the PRCA’s permit member of the year challenge, held in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
“When I was rodeoing, there was no permit finals or events like this for permit-holders,” said LCCC coach Seth Glause, who qualified for the NFR four times as a bull rider. “Rodeo has really elevated its contestants as they come in as professionals to start highlighting them and getting their name out there sooner.
“It’s great to see the sport evolve as these athletes get better and continue to grow. … It’s impressive (Witt) was able to make it. He’s really focused and wants to do well out there, and we’re really excited for him.”
Witt – who hails from Valentine, Nebraska – started gaining steam in July, earning fourth-place go-round checks in Wall, South Dakota, and Pretty Prairie, Kansas. His biggest paycheck of July came in Burwell, Nebraska, when he stopped the clock in 4.9 seconds to capture third in the first round. Witt pocketed $1,822 for that effort.
Witt closed his summer by finishing second in the first round of the Range Days Rodeo in Rapid City, South Dakota, which earned him more than $2,100.
He credits traveling partners Craig Parks and Ryan Ravenscroft, his cousin, for helping him remain confident, even when he wasn’t steadily earning money.
“They’re the type of guys who will slap you on the back whether you do good or bad,” Witt said.
Witt learned to appreciate positive people by being around LCCC assistant coach Dean Finnerty, who is an accomplished steer wrestler in his own right. Witt said he is constantly tapping into Finnerty as a resource.
“I don’t miss a day of bulldogging practice,” Witt said. “I’m always there, and (Finnerty is) always right next to me. Even on good runs, I’ll ask him what I could have done better.
“He always tells me to focus on what went right instead of what went wrong. He’s a very positive person, who’s taught me how to focus and stay positive. I’ve tried to surround myself with guys like Dean.”
Witt knows the permit challenge can be a stepping stone for him, but he’s also excited about the second half of his sophomore season at LCCC. He currently is No. 3 in the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s tie-down roping standings, and is 11th in steer wrestling.
Witt feels like it’s only a matter of when, and not if, he makes the College National Finals Rodeo. He has two great sounding boards in Finnerty and Glause. He’s also pushed in practice by Cauy Pokorny and Bernard Girard, Golden Eagles bulldoggers who have competed at the past two CNFRs.
“Being around them has motivated me to keep working hard and getting better,” Witt said. “It’s taught me that when it’s time to take care of business, it’s time to take care of business, and when it’s time to have fun, it’s time to have fun.
“If I’m able to focus on my job when I need to, I’ll be OK.”
Witt won’t be the only contestant with LCCC ties competing at the permit challenge Thursday. Garrett Long of Aztec, Minnesota, also will be climbing into the chutes for saddle bronc riding at South Point Arena. Long, 22, finished up his college eligibility at LCCC this spring, and is now working full time and pursuing his future in pro rodeo.