Timberwolves Lakers Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, dives for the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LeBron James and Stephen Curry start their run at NBA championship No. 5 this weekend, with the logjam of MVP candidates — Denver's Nikola Jokic, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo — also set to resume their title runs as well.

There are four games on Saturday, four more on Sunday, as the two-month push toward an NBA title begins. And one of the most anticipated first-round matchups will have Kevin Durant and his Phoenix Suns taking on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

