Ledecky wins gold at swimming championships

Katie Ledecky reacts after the women's 1,500-meter freestyle finals at the World Swimming Championships on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fukuoka, Japan.

 Associated Press

FUKUOKA, Japan — Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle with ease on Tuesday at the World Aquatics Championships in a landmark victory which made her the most decorated female swimmer at the worlds with 20 golds overall, 15 of which have come in individual events.

That ties Michael Phelps' record at the worlds for individual gold medals.

