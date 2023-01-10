Rick's pic

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee graduated from the Institute for Organization Management, a leadership training program produced by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, recently. 

 Photo Courtesy of Rick Lee

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce that Rick Lee, IOM, CEO, of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce has graduated from the program and has received the recognition of IOM. Awarded to all graduates of the Institute program, the IOM Graduate Recognition signifies the individual’s completion of 96 credit hours of course instruction in non-profit management. In addition, participants can earn credit hours towards the Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) or Certified Association Executive (CAE), certifications. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend Institute annually.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

