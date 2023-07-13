Coaches Exits Fitzgerald and Huggins

Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald directs the team before an NCAA football game against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. 

 Associated Press

The legal headaches could only be starting for Pat Fitzgerald and Bob Huggins — and their schools.

Fitzgerald was fired this week as Northwestern's football coach following hazing allegations —- but after the school had first announced a two-week suspension. West Virginia said Huggins had resigned after the Hall of Fame basketball coach's arrest last month on a drunken-driving charge — but he now says he made no such decision.

