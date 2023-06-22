emergency rental assistance

Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding is winding down, but legal services for tenants will be around a bit longer.

 PHOTO BY AARON SOUSA/UNSPLASH

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — A range of expanded legal services offered by Legal Aid of Wyoming intended to help renters weather the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic will now be available through September.

