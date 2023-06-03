Colter McAnelly

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Colter McAnelly gave up just two walks and one hit in the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team's 8-0 win over the Post 22 Hard Hats on Friday at the Rapid City (S.D.) Veterans Classic.

The Sixers opened the scoring in the first inning on a RBI single from Hayden Swaen. They would go on to put up five runs in the  third inning that allowed them to run away with the game. Corey Williams, Nolan Horton, Ethan Reisdorfer, Kaed Coates and Mason Tafoya all recorded RBI singles in the inning.

