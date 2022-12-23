Letters to Santa Claus are here!
They were received and copied for publication by the Laramie Boomerang before forwarding them in plenty of time to Santa, Mrs. Claus and his large staff of hard-working elves at the North Pole.
This year's Christmas wish lists from boys and girls around our community are on pages B1 through B4 in today's edition.
Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from all of us at the Boomerang!
Results will be published in the Saturday, Dec. 31 edition of the newspaper.
