Team members, coaches, friends and family celebrate with a cheer after the Laramie girls swimming and diving team won its sixth straight team title at the Class 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Laramie High Natatorium.
Ashlyn Mathes helps Laramie with a fourth-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay final to cap the team title at the Class 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Laramie High Natatorium.
Laramie swimming and diving team head coach Tamara Bretting is coach of the year for her first season at the helm of the Lady Plainsmen. Now in her 15th year of coaching, she credits her years working under coach Tom Hudson and her sense of “goofiness” as contributing to her team’s success.
Laramie's Braley Smith grabs a breath in the 200-yard individual medley final at the Class 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Laramie High Natatorium.
Laramie's Rowyn Birdsley placed second in the 1-meter diving final at the Class 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Laramie High Natatorium.
