Editor's note: Because of the late start for the varsity match Thursday night, coverage was not available in time for the Laramie Boomerang's Friday print edition.
CHEYENNE — The power hitting and defensive prowess of Laramie was on full display Thursday night at Cheyenne East.
In the end, Laramie proved too much for the Thunderbirds to handle. While East put up a good fight against the top-ranked team in Class 4A, Laramie capitalized on mistakes and won the match, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16.
“I’m just happy that my group loves the game of volleyball,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “They show up everyday to work hard, and (Thursday night) was a reflection of their hard work.”
Laramie (13-0) jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first set and never looked back. The Plainsmen led by as much as 14 going deep into the opening frame, before East (12-6) battled back to come within eight points. But an attacking error on the final point gave Laramie the 25-16 win in the opening frame.
“(The Plainsmen) don’t make a lot of errors,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “They serve tough and put pressure on you to pass the ball to get out of system. Overall, they’re really consistent.
“They went on huge runs after a couple of plays and serves. We just can’t allow that to happen.”
While East lost the opening set, it won the back half of it 8-3, which helped the T-Birds build momentum going into the second set. The T-Birds led by as much as four on three separate occasions, but were never able to extend the lead.
Eventually, Laramie took a 14-13 advantage and, while East managed to keep it close for a bit, Laramie eventually ran away with it to win the second set.
“Our serving game kept us alive in game two,” Stucky said. “It pushed us to a point where everything else felt natural.”
The final set played out similar to the first. East jumped out to an early lead, but Laramie took the lead back and never relinquished it.
While East has been decimated by injuries through the first half of the season, it got a major boost to its lineup Thursday. Senior Taliah Morris, who had missed the first 17 games while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, made her return to the floor. Morris showed she hadn’t lost a step, posting a pair of kills and a team-high four blocks on the night.
While it wasn’t the best game she has played for the T-Birds, having her back provides a massive boost to the team.
“She’s huge for us,” Quigley said. “She’s the spark plug for our team. Once we get her ready to go, and she’s a little sore from not jumping and stuff, (but she’ll be alright).”
Janie Merritt led the T-Birds with five kills on the night. East also got four kills and nine assists from senior setter Bradie Schlabs. Schlabs also had a pair of aces.
In the end, it was the unforced errors that spelled doom for the T-Birds, Quigley said
“We have to pass the ball,” Quigley said. “We had five missed serves that last game. We were battling tough, but when we make unforced errors like that, it’s hard to come back from.”
The Plainsmen were paced by eight kills from Tessa Dodd and seven kills Savanna Steiert. Senior setter Maddy Stucky, who celebrated her 18th birthday Thursday, posted seven kills and a game-high 22 assists.
With the win, Laramie remains perfect on the season and extended its streak of set wins to 22. The Plainsmen have been on fire to start the season, and the biggest key to their fast-start has been the team constantly wanting to get better and the intensity in practice.
“We work super hard every day and every play,” Maddy Stucky said. “There is always something we can make better about ourselves. Its like our whole team (always wants) to get better.
