LARAMIE – It’s Border War week in name, and this time the University of Wyoming and rival Colorado State will meet head-to-head for the 234th time.
But it just doesn’t feel quite like it might have in years past.
With COVID-19 testing and protocols providing its own unique struggles on a daily basis for college basketball, combined with reduced fan capacity at the Arena-Auditorium, UW head coach Jeff Linder’s first Border War is going to be memorable in ways he couldn’t have possibly imagined when he first took the job.
“It really doesn’t feel like much of a war right now. Our daily battle is a war against COVID, not necessarily against the Rams,” Linder said. “Colorado State's a team coming into our arena right now. … They know what's at stake, and they realize these are two games that they need to win.”
UW (10-7, 4-6) and Colorado State (12-4, 9-3) will play for the first time since last March, when the 11th-seeded Cowboys upset the sixth-seeded Rams in the first round of Mountain West Tournament in a stunning 80-74 game, the first time a No. 11 seed had ever taken out a No. 6 seed in the tournament. In the previous matchup between the teams in the 2019-20 season, UW blew a 19-point lead at home to the Rams.
The Cowboys and Rams have played in many heavyweight tilts over the years, and the 2021 edition of the rivalry could include more of the same. The Rams are currently 12-4, and are one of four Mountain West teams with a current, realistic shot at making it to this season’s NCAA Tournament. UW holds a 136-98 advantage in the Border War all-time.
The games between Wyoming and Colorado State are always big, and the gravity of what the matchup means will dawn on all involved soon. But right now, Linder said, it’s a bit tough to focus on the rivalry itself.
“It doesn't feel quite that same bitterness, or the same hate doesn't kind of exist right now,” Linder said. “I think a lot of that has to do, as basketball programs, whether that's them or us, we're just in survival mode. And we’re just trying to get to the game.
“The idea of the Border War, I mean, that's a big deal. But as of right now, there's a lot bigger issues at hand than hating the team that’s south of us.”
The game holds additional significance for some UW players, as five Cowboys are originally from Colorado. One such native is freshman forward Graham Ike, who has been a revelation for the Pokes down low since returning from a knee injury he suffered his senior year of high school.
It was a long road back, Ike said, but he and his knee feel strong as ever. And while a pair of games against San Diego State were somewhat of a rude introduction to college basketball, Ike said he’s already learning from the experience.
“I just realized what winning looks like at a high level. In order to do that, I (need to) keep working,” Ike said. “I have a long way to go.”
In four games, the 6-foot-9 Overland High product is averaging 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and has made even more of an impact than his numbers indicate. He is the interior presence UW has lacked this season and changes the complexion of how the Cowboys play on both sides of the ball.
While Ike is from Colorado, he didn’t come to Laramie with a huge amount of Border War knowledge. He briefly spoke with the Rams’ coaching staff during his recruiting process, he said, but said it “doesn’t piss (him) off” that he wasn’t looked at more thoroughly by Colorado State.
More than anything, Ike is just feeling excitement for his first matchup with the Rams and his first time playing in front of fans. The Arena-Auditorium did not allow fans during his first two games vs. Nevada, and San Diego State has played without fans all season. Up to 2,000 fans will be allowed in both games this week.
“I’m excited for the Border War,” Ike said. “I just can’t wait. Especially for the fans. I just can’t wait.”
