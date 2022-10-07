Horst among finalists for AARP’s Andrus Award
AARP Wyoming has recently named three finalists to honor Wyoming’s top volunteer over the age of 50, according to a news release.
One of the three nominees is Bernadette “Bernie” Horst of Laramie. She joins Wayne Schatz of Sheridan and Ed Strader from Cheyenne.
The annual Andrus Award for Community Service is AARP’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award. It recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s purpose, vision, and commitment to volunteer service, and that inspire others to volunteer. Only one Wyoming volunteer (or couple performing service together) can receive the award.
The winner will be named during AARP Wyoming’s Volunteer Banquet in Casper on Friday, Oct. 14. AARP Wyoming will make a $500 donation to a nonprofit in the name of the person who nominated the Andrus Award winner.
Horst is a familiar face around Albany County, volunteering at the Eppson Center for Seniors, the Albany County Public Library, the Wyoming Women’s Club, the Laramie Plains Museum and Wyoming Women’s History Museum.
Horst is perhaps best known for her work at the Eppson Center, where she has served on the board of directors for six years. Since leaving the board, Horst remains active at the Eppson Center where she volunteers to update the grounds of the center by doing landscaping tasks such as mowing grass, trimming bushes and watering flowers that rotate by the season.
Each month, Horst decorates the centers of tables in the Eppson Center Dining Room with novelties according to a monthly theme. For 10 years, Horst has been a member of the Home Delivered Meals, a program of the Eppson Center. In the HDM program, volunteers deliver warm meals to those who are homebound or not able to cook for themselves.
The University of Wyoming’s St. Paul Newman’s Center benefits from Horst’s efforts as she bakes snacks for students as they study for finals, contributes desserts for some Sunday night dinners St. Newman’s hosts for students and as a member of the Martha and Mary women's group and their events.
As a member of the Laramie Women’s Club, Horst volunteers for the LWC activities that fundraise to earn money for nonprofits in the city of Laramie.
In her PEO Chapter, Horst is part of a committee that writes applications for students who are in need of financial support to continue their education.
Horst also volunteers at the Albany County Public Library by being a member of the Friends of the Library. She organizes donated used books and periodicals for sale to library patrons in a section of the library called the Book Nook. Money earned from the sale of donated books goes directly to the library for needed supplies. If needed, Horst helps with the distribution of used books to a free clinic and Albany County Public Health office.
Once a week, Horst is a docent at the Wyoming Women’s History House offering presentations on when and how women in Wyoming gained the right to vote. She is also a member of board of directors of the Laramie Plains Museum, which oversees the management of the Ivinson Home and its various departments and employees.
Bras For A Cause
The second annual Bras For A Cause event in Laramie is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Roxie's on Grand in the loft located at 221 E. Grand Ave.
The event, emceed by Leia Bohl, will include a bra decorating contest, silent auction, appetizers, drinks and fun to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at wyomingbreastcancer.org. They include entry into the event, appetizers and one free drink. Breast cancer survivors are encouraged to attend at no cost.
Businesses and organizations can sponsor a table for four people. This exclusive option includes tabletop recognition, social recognition, banner recognition, a bottle of wine for the table and free entry and drink tickets.
Community members are encouraged to decorate a bra for the event. Bra entry is $30 and includes one ticket to the event. Register your bra on the event website and then encourage your friends, family and co-workers to vote for yours — $1 equals one vote.
The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative was established in 2016 to provide statewide breast cancer detection funding and survivor services. Through fundraising efforts, like Bras For A Cause, they provide breast health education, financial assistance for breast cancer screenings, facilitate patient navigation and promote survivor services.
All proceeds from fundraising efforts stay in Wyoming and help Wyoming breast cancer patients and survivors.
Young adults asked to complete survey
Young adults across the state are being asked by the Wyoming Department of Health to complete a brief survey about substance use and other health-related behaviors.
Current Wyoming residents ages 18-29 are eligible for the anonymous survey, which is available online at wyyas.org. The survey takes about 10-15 minutes to complete, according to a news release.
“We know young adults have different stressors and potential barriers involving their health than children and older adults,” says Melissa Taylor, epidemiologist with WDH, in a news release. “We’re hoping to get a better and more accurate picture of the health habits and needs of young adults.”
Taylor said areas of interest covered by the Wyoming Young Adult Survey include:
• Substance use, including alcohol, marijuana, tobacco and other drugs;
• Mental health and suicide;
• Motor vehicle safety;
• Healthcare access;
• Experiences with violence.
“The information we gather should help us know if we need to adjust our department’s public health efforts to help meet the unique needs of this age group,” Taylor says.
Participants will have the choice at the end of the survey to enter a drawing to perhaps win a $25 or $100 gift card.
The survey is co-sponsored by the Community Prevention Unit and the Maternal and Child Health Unit; both are part of the Public Health Division at WDH.
The survey will remain open through December with questions available in both English and Spanish.
