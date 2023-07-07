Trail Blazers Lillard Basketball

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Portland, Ore. 

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard's position has not and will not change: The seven-time All-Star wants to be traded to the Miami Heat.

Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, confirmed that stance Thursday and said he hopes that the Portland Trail Blazers — the team that Lillard has spent the entirety of his 11-year NBA career with — can engage with the Heat on steps toward a deal in the coming days, especially with virtually everyone from the NBA gathering in Las Vegas for Summer League that starts on Friday.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus