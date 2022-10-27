KEMMERER — A Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company solar farm project to be built near Cokeville is shovel ready after a short delay due to changes of ownership, according to Cokeville Mayor Rose Arndt.

“The Industrial Siting Commission has approved the project and we are just waiting for them to start construction,” Arndt said. “It could be this late fall or early next spring; a lot depends on weather, availability of materials and labor.”

