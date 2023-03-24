There’s no doubt Jeff Linder has some cold feelings toward the NCAA Transfer Portal after being burned by it this season.
Linder, who just wrapped up his third year as head coach for the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team, brought in three Pac 12 transfers who were supposed to contribute to an already solid foundation. As the story goes, UW underperformed due to a slew of injuries and bad luck, and the three California transfers left the team with eight games left on the regular-season schedule.
Not only did Linder get burned by incoming transfers, but UW has lost eight players to the portal since it opened last week. Five of the eight outgoing transfers are players Linder and his staff recruited out of high school, including Mountain West preseason player of the year Graham Ike.
Ike is by far the most notable outgoing transfer. The star forward averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in 33 starts in the 2021-22 season.
The first disaster of many for this year’s Cowboys was Ike going down with a right foot injury before the season even started. Ike opted to take a medical redshirt midway through the season to avoid burning a year of eligibility and did not play a game for the Cowboys this winter.
Ike’s decision to transfer out of UW undoubtedly stings Linder and his staff the most. Linder continued to recruit Ike in high school after the Aurora, Colorado, native tore his ACL, something no other Division I coach did.
Three years later, Ike put his name in the transfer portal the same day Linder attended his father’s funeral.
The timing of Ike’s departure definitely wasn’t malicious in nature, but the junior forward had 59 other days of the portal being open to put his name in the pot. Linder likely already knew about Ike’s decision to leave the program beforehand, but still, the optics of the situation haven’t gone unnoticed by UW fans on social media.
The three California transfers — Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman — were long gone before the transfer portal officially opened last week. All three unsurprisingly entered the portal, and Anderson committed on Thursday to play at Pepperdine.
The other five transfers were surprising for their own reasons. Like Ike, Noah Reynolds was a guy who wasn’t recruited by anyone else in the country out of high school, aside from Linder.
Xavier DuSell and Jeremiah Oden were in Linder’s first recruiting class when he took over at UW in 2020. The pair both decided to transfer after spending three years in Laramie.
Nate Barnhart was another guy Linder recruited out of high school. He redshirted last year and played modest minutes during his second season before entering the transfer portal last week.
Not only did Linder get burned by the portal by recruiting three players who eventually left the team midseason, now he’s lost five additional guys that he recruited out of high school. On top of the transfers, Linder will be without super-seniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson next season.
It isn’t all bleak for Linder and his staff this offseason, though. UW is not the only school seeing the impacts of the transfer portal firsthand. As of Friday afternoon, more than 950 players had entered the transfer portal since it opened last week, according to verbalcommits.com.
With just three scholarship players left on his roster, Linder will need to utilize the transfer portal the same way his former players have. With more than 1,000 names soon to be in the portal, Linder will have plenty of talent to sift through in regards to putting a team together next season.
On top of the portal, UW could also look to junior colleges for a player or two. Cheyenne East High grad Xavier McCord just finished his third season down the road at Laramie County Community College. He averaged 18.2 points and 8.7 rebounds in 29 games this season.
The state of Wyoming attracts plenty of JUCO talent to its collection of two-year schools. Isaac Mushila just played in his second career NCAA Tournament game at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after spending a year at Gillette College.
Part of what has made Linder such a successful coach in the past is his ability to recruit and develop guys in his program. But with the transfer portal allowing guys to skip town with no repercussions, the opportunity to develop players — like Barnhart, for example — might be falling by the wayside at mid-major schools like UW.
Linder and his staff are out recruiting, and have a much better idea than I do how to do it successfully. But this offseason will be Linder’s biggest test as a head coach by far, as he tries to fill 10 open scholarship spots over the next two months.
UW will likely run into some challenges on the recruiting trail. Not only did the Cowboys finish in last place in the Mountain West with a 9-22 overall record, the program has seen eight guys leave since the season ended earlier this month.
Recruits, and, of course, their parents, will ask Linder and his staff why eight players decided to leave his program. Opposing coaches will also be bringing up the same question.
As of now, nobody but Linder knows what his answer to that question will be.
There’s no doubt Linder learned some valuable lessons during his third season at UW. But, like he tells his players in the locker room, the key isn’t the lessons being learned, but rather the response an individual has to them.
For Linder, his response this offseason will be what paves the way for the future of Cowboys basketball.