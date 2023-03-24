NCAA Men's Basketball: Wyoming vs Air Force

University of Wyoming guard Brendan Wenzel, right, looks for space while being defended by Air Force’s Rytis Petraitis during the Cowboys’ 75-69 loss to Air Force on Feb. 17, 2023, at the Arena-Auditorium.

 Troy Babbit/UW athletics

There’s no doubt Jeff Linder has some cold feelings toward the NCAA Transfer Portal after being burned by it this season.

Linder, who just wrapped up his third year as head coach for the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team, brought in three Pac 12 transfers who were supposed to contribute to an already solid foundation. As the story goes, UW underperformed due to a slew of injuries and bad luck, and the three California transfers left the team with eight games left on the regular-season schedule.

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

