University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder broke his two-month silence with the announcement of an eight-player recruiting class Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys are coming off a last-place finish in the Mountain West, ending the year 9-22 overall after a first-round exit in the conference tournament in March. Linder, who’s going into his fourth season in Laramie, missed the conference tournament to spend time with his ill father, Bruce, in Colorado.
Bruce died March 9, just one day after UW’s season ended with its loss to New Mexico in Las Vegas.
“I’m very blessed to have had the support of not just (athletic director Tom Burman) and (deputy director of athletics Matt Whisenant) and those guys, but (UW President Edward Seidel) in terms of understanding what I was going through personally with my dad and to allow me to have the opportunity to be by his side,” Linder said.
Following the end of the season, nine players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, including seven of the team’s top eight scorers from last season. That doesn’t include MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike, who didn’t play a game this winter because of a right foot injury.
Linder also hired two new assistant coaches, Bryston Williams and Nick Whitmore, after Sundance Wicks and Marc Rodgers departed this offseason. Wicks became head coach at Green Bay, and Rodgers is pursuing other opportunities in basketball.
“Head jobs are really hard to come by,” Linder said about Wicks. “I’m just fortunate that Wisconsin Green Bay can kind of see through the past and what this year was. … He’s going to do a tremendous job there.”
Linder and his staff went straight to work after the conclusion of last season. This year’s recruiting class is made up of five incoming transfers and three high school players.
The Cowboys still have two open scholarships to use, but Linder hasn’t yet decided if UW will fill those spots going into next season.
Incoming transfers
Sam Griffin is the most proven player to join the Cowboys from the Division I level. Linder recruited Griffin out of high school while he was the head coach at Northern Colorado, and he recruited him again when Griffin entered the transfer portal out of the University of Texas at Arlington in 2021.
Griffin spent the past two seasons at Tulsa. The Miami native averaged 15.2 points and 2.7 rebounds last year, and will join the Cowboys as a senior.
“The third time was the charm for him,” Linder said. “To have the opportunity to get him, he’s a guy who can really score the ball. He’s a really good playmaker and has the ability to play the one and two.
“He’s played at a high level. Coming from Tulsa and that league in the American Conference, he averaged 16 points a game. That’s not easy to do. For us, for me to have a guard that has the ability to score the ball, that’s first and foremost for me.”
Oleg Kojenets is the other incoming transfer to come from the DI level. The Lithuania native redshirted his freshman year at Nebraska before appearing in 18 games for the Cornhuskers last season.
“He’s a national team player for Lithuania that has a lot of upside,” Linder said. “He’s big. He’s 7 foot, 230 pounds and has the ability to put on some more weight.
“Like most European players, he has a really good understanding of how to play. His size alone, that’s the biggest thing.”
Akuel Kot joins the Cowboys from the DII level after spending the past four seasons at Fort Lewis College in Colorado. The 6-foot-2 guard was fourth in scoring at the DII level last season, averaging 23.4 points while shooting 52% from the field and 85% from the free-throw line.
Kot earned first-team All-American honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches, and scored 30 or more points eight times for Fort Lewis, according to UW’s website.
“He can really, really score the basketball,” Linder said. “People will sit there and say, ‘You know what, he did it at the Division II level.’ Well, guess what, there’s been a lot of really good Division II players that would be really good Division I players and a lot of Division I players that wouldn’t be very good in Division II.
“If you’re a good player, you’re a good player. If your ball goes in, your ball goes in. His ball goes in at a high level.”
Like Kot and Griffin, forward Mason Walters joins the Cowboys with one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-9 forward spent the past four years at the University of Jamestown at the NAIA level in North Dakota.
Walters averaged 26.6 points and 9.4 rebounds this winter and helped lead the Jimmies to the Sweet 16 of the NAIA Tournament. The Jamestown native earned first-team All-American honors three times and set new school records with 2,662 points and 1,239 rebounds in his career at Jamestown.
“When you look at his post numbers, probably over the last 20 years of college basketball, the two guys that have had the ball in the post the most would be Mason at his level and Graham when he played that season (here) two years ago,” Linder said. “He can really score inside, but he also has the ability to score on the outside.”
Guard Kobe Newton rounds out the incoming transfers thus far in the recruiting class, joining the Cowboys from the junior-college level. He played the past two seasons at Fullerton College in California, averaging 13.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 33 games this winter.
Newton comes to Laramie with two years of eligibility remaining.
“He’s a good guard who can make shots,” Linder said. “He’s a tough kid who’s been coached hard by coach (Perry) Webster and understands what winning is. He’s a guy who’s really, really competitive.
“I think he’s going to be a guy that comes in and just provides a lot of energy and has the ability to make a lot of shots.”
Incoming freshmen
With 11 open scholarships this offseason, it was important for Linder and his staff to target experienced transfers who can make an impact right away. But Linder also prioritized signing at least three high school players to continue his tradition of developing players at the DI level.
“For us at the University of Wyoming, it’s not going to be a deal where our program is going to be built with eight, nine, 10 or 11 transfers,” Linder said. “That’s just not how we’re going to operate. For us to go out and be able to get three really good freshmen, that’s the good and bad with the portal.
“A lot of these high school kids don’t get recruited as much. When you have the opportunity to get some good players, I thought we were really fortunate to get three really good, really talented players.”
Nigle Cook comes to UW from the prestigious DME Academy in Florida. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 10.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds as a senior and had offers from Villanova and Albany.
“He knows he’ll have to put on some weight,” Linder said. “With his ceiling, he has a chance to be really, really good.”
Kael Combs joins the Cowboys from Nixa, Missouri. The 6-foot-4 guard was recruited by Williams while he was at Indiana State and will follow him to Laramie.
“He’s a big, strong guard that has the ability to play the one and the two,” Linder said. “He’s just a good guard. Those are the type of guards I like.”
Linder’s latest high school signee, Cam Manyawyu, is the only incoming freshman forward. The 6-foot-9 Kansas City native was also recruited by South Dakota, Oral Roberts and Indiana State.
“He’s a guy that has a lot of upside,” Linder said. “He’s only 17 right now and doesn’t turn 18 until September. He’s just a puppy. We were fortunate enough that, when he tried to get out of his letter of intent with Indiana State, we were able to get on that. He’s a guy that has a really bright future.”
Linder’s staff had the task of sifting through more than 1,600 names in the transfer portal, along with evaluating talent from this year’s high school class. His main priority was finding players that fit into UW’s mission moving forward.
“You really have to do your homework,” Linder said. “Every day, it’s just a wave of guys coming in. You have to find the right guys. There’s a lot of things going on out there just in terms of the transfer portal and NIL, it’s like the wild, wild West. You just have to find the right guys.”
Returning players
Four players from last year’s team will return this fall, including Brendan Wenzel, Kenny Foster, Caden Powell and walk-on Cort Roberson. Linder has been impressed with the work the four returners have put in since the season ended in March.
“It’s been a long year for everyone,” Linder said. “... Those guys have had a really good two months. I’m looking forward to seeing those guys, and the ownership they’ve taken of being the guys to say, ‘Hey, people might be counting us out.’
“No one thought we were going to go to the NCAA Tournament two years ago, and we got an at-large bid and won 25 games. We’re in a good spot. I’m excited for those guys.”
Returning just four players out of 15 isn’t something Linder intended, but it’s a direct reflection of the current landscape of college basketball. Roster turnover is a reality for all schools, not just UW.
“College basketball is really different now,” Linder said. “... There’s very few teams where you’re going to have your same team, and that’s the hard part — especially at a place like Wyoming.
“The teams that have been really good here in the past were teams that were older, with guys that had been here for four or five years. Those days in college basketball are long gone. Now, you just have to figure out how to put together your best team next year and how do you blend those guys together.”
Linder is looking at last season as a learning experience for both him and the rest of his staff. This year’s recruiting class is a promising sign for UW to turn the page and put last season in the past.
“Obviously, do you wish things would have worked out a little bit differently? Yeah,” Linder said. “At the same time, too, you can’t control injuries. We had more injuries than any other team in the history of college basketball. That’s the past.
“Obviously, you learn from it, but you can’t sit there and hold onto it. Learn from it, and let’s move on.”