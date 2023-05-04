University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder broke his two-month silence with the announcement of an eight-player recruiting class Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys are coming off a last-place finish in the Mountain West, ending the year 9-22 overall after a first-round exit in the conference tournament in March. Linder, who’s going into his fourth season in Laramie, missed the conference tournament to spend time with his ill father, Bruce, in Colorado.

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

