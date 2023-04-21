University of Wyoming fans will be seeing at least 10 new faces on the school’s basketball team by the time the new season comes around.
UW coach Jeff Linder and his staff have been hard at work since the Cowboys’ season came to an end last month. After losing nine players to the transfer portal since it opened in March, the Cowboys have signed six new recruits in this year’s signing class.
UW will return just three of its 13 scholarship players from last year’s team, including guards Kenny Foster and Brendan Wenzel and forward Caden Powell. On top of the nine outgoing transfers (eight scholarship players and one walk-on), Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson exhausted their college eligibility during the Cowboys’ 9-22 season this winter.
New faces
As of Thursday, UW has signed four guards and two forwards in this year’s recruiting class. Linder still has four open scholarships to fill if he chooses before the signing period closes May 17.
The Cowboys have put together a diverse group of incoming players from multiple levels so far this offseason. Four of UW’s six signees are transfers, with one coming from the Division I level, one from Division II, one from NAIA and one from junior college.
On top of the four transfers, two players have signed with the Cowboys out of high school.
Oleg Kojenets is UW’s lone DI transfer after spending two years at Nebraska. The 7-foot Lithuania native redshirted his freshman year before appearing in 18 games for the Cornhuskers last season.
Kojenets averaged just 3.4 minutes per game and finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds on the season. Despite limited time in his first two seasons in college, Kojenets was rated a three-star recruit out of high school by 247Sports and Rivals and brings a high ceiling to Laramie.
One of UW’s flashiest signings so far was the addition of Akuel Kot from the DII level. The 6-foot-2 guard spent four seasons at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, and comes to UW with one year of eligibility remaining.
Kot was fourth in scoring at the DII level last season, averaging 23.4 points while shooting 52% from the field and 85% from the free-throw line. He earned first-team All-American honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches and scored 30 or more points eight times for Fort Lewis, according to UW’s website.
Kot leaves Durango as the school’s all-time leader in single-season scoring with 801 points last season and is ranked fifth in school history with 1,712 points in his four-year career at Fort Lewis.
Linder’s staff also piqued the interest of NAIA player of the year Mason Walters, who spent the past four seasons at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. The 6-foot-9 forward also comes to Laramie after having already put together a well-decorated college career.
Walters averaged 26.6 points and 9.4 rebounds during his senior season this winter and helped lead the Jimmies to Sweet 16 of the NAIA Tournament. The Jamestown native earned first-team All-American honors three times and set new school records with 2,662 points and 1,239 rebounds in his career at Jamestown.
Like Kot, Walters will join the Cowboys with one year of college eligibility remaining.
“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity that the coaches gave me at Wyoming,” Walters told WyoSports last week. “I think it’s a place where I can get a lot better and keep developing my game and also have an impact and help them win games.
“That’s kind of my mindset going in, just to put in the work and help the team out as best as I can and win games.”
Kobe Newton is UW’s lone JUCO signee and spent the past two seasons at Fullerton College in California. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 13.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 33 games this winter and will transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.
He shot 90-of-233 (38.6%) from 3-point range and had a season-high 25 points twice this season, the latest being in an 83-73 win over San Francisco in the JUCO state championship game. Like Walters, Newton wants to help UW regain its presence as a solid basketball program in the Mountain West next season.
“I want us to have a winning season this year,” Newton told WyoSports earlier this month. “Even if that means going 15-14, I want to get things on the right side again and get back to winning. I want to grow my body as much as possible and my mind as much as possible in terms of basketball.
“I just want to do my best and do my part in establishing the winning culture that it takes to be successful as a team at Wyoming.”
Kael Combs and Nigle Cook are UW’s two high school recruits to sign with the program so far this offseason. Combs will come to Laramie from Nixa, Missouri, while Cook will graduate from DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Combs, a 6-4 guard, was recruiting heavily out of high school by Linder’s newest assistant coach Bryston Williams during his time at Indiana State. After Williams was hired by UW, that interest landed Combs as spot on the Cowboys’ roster.
“(Williams) told me he really wanted me here,” Combs told WyoSports on Tuesday. “As soon as he got the job at Wyoming, I was the first person he called. That kind of made me understand that he believes in me.
“... It was really big for me to see that he trusted me, and he thinks I can do big things in the Mountain West. If he trusted me as a coach, there shouldn’t be any doubts from me.”
Cook has the biggest size of the incoming guards, standing at 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds as a senior and had offers from Villanova and Albany, according to UW’s website.
Outgoing Cowboys
Nine players from this year’s team will not suit up for the Cowboys next season after entering the transfer portal. Out of the nine outgoing transfers, only four have found a home in a different program, including Jeremiah Oden (DePaul), Xavier DuSell (Fresno State), Nate Barnhart (South Dakota State) and Ethan Anderson (Pepperdine).
Noah Reynolds recently committed to Wisconsin but announced Wednesday on Twitter that he decommitted and will reopen his recruitment. Graham Ike, who was named the MW preseason player of the year before missing the entire season with a right foot injury, has a plethora of DI offers but has yet to sign elsewhere.
Along with Ike, former Cowboys Max Agbonkpolo, Jake Kyman and walk-on Nathanial Talich have yet to sign with another program.
Linder’s work is far from over with four scholarships still up for grabs. The transfer portal opened March 13 and will stay open until May 11.