University of Wyoming fans will be seeing at least 10 new faces on the school’s basketball team by the time the new season comes around.

UW coach Jeff Linder and his staff have been hard at work since the Cowboys’ season came to an end last month. After losing nine players to the transfer portal since it opened in March, the Cowboys have signed six new recruits in this year’s signing class.

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus