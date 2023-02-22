UNLV Lindy La Rocque Basketball

UNLV women's NCAA college basketball head coach Lindy La Rocque, center, speaks with players during practice on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. La Rocque is in her third season at UNLV, and she keeps taking the program up a step each year.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — UNLV women's basketball coach Lindy La Rocque might be the exception as the coach who stays and tries to build a program at a mid-major even if Power Five athletic directors try to lure her away with offers of more money and greater access to the NCAA Tournament.

Las Vegas is La Rocque's hometown, and three of her starters — and two leading scorers — are from the area. Even more importantly, her family is nearby and helps watch her 3-month-old daughter while she coaches the 24th-ranked Lady Rebels.

