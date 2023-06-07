Messi Future Soccer

Former Paris Saint-Germain player Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during a French League One match between PSG and Lille at the Parc des Princes Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Paris, France.

 Associated Press

MIAMI — Lionel Messi has pulled off his latest stunning feat: He is headed to Major League Soccer, and joining Inter Miami.

After months — years, even — of speculation, Messi finally revealed his decision to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon, David Beckham, since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field.

