Stagecoach Museum
Location: 322 South Main, Lusk.
Who's it for: Young and old.
The lowdown: The Stagecoach Museum is located in the former Wyoming National Guard Armory and houses a large amount of relics from the 19th and 20th centuries. This is when Lusk was a notorious cow town and busy homesteader area.
Terry Bison Ranch
Location: 51 I-25 Service Road, Cheyenne.
Who's it for: Animal enthusiasts.
The lowdown: One of Cheyenne's most unique attractions offers tours on the Terry Bison Ranch's custom-built trains to see ostriches, camels and a huge bison herd, where visitors can hand-feed the bison.
Wyoming State Capitol Square
Location: 200 W. 24th Street, Cheyenne.
Who's it for: Those interested in politics.
The lowdown: The Wyoming State Capitol is the seat of government of the state. Built between 1886 and 1890, the capitol is located in Cheyenne and contains the chambers of the Legislature as well as the office of the governor.
Wyoming Territorial Prison
Location: 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie.
Who's it for: Would-be outlaws and actual in-laws.
The lowdown: Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Wyoming Territorial Prison was built in 1872 and was home to the likes of Butch Cassidy, among over 1,000 other notorious criminals of the Wild West.
Vedauwoo Recreation Area
Location: Interstate 80, exit #329.
Who's it for: Rock climbers, hikers.
The lowdown: 27 miles west of Cheyenne in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, granite boulders reach up to 500 feet in the air in formations created by ice, wind and water.
Fort Laramie
Location: Fort Laramie, Wyoming
Who's it for: Walkers and history buffs.
The lowdown: Explore the site and the history of Fort Laramie at the visitor center located in the restored 1884 Commissary Storehouse, listen to bugle calls and visit 12 restored buildings from 1849 to the late-1880s period.
Homesteaders Museum
Location: 495 Main St., Torrington.
Who's it for: Good for young and old alike.
The lowdown: Home to historical artifacts, information and genealogical resources related to Goshen County from 1834 up to 1976, when homesteading ended.
Glendo State Park
Location: 397 Glendo Park Road, Glendo.
Who's it for: Boaters, fishermen.
The lowdown: Glendo Dam construction began in 1954, and ever since, Glendo Reservoir has been a recreational paradise for boaters, fishermen and water-sport enthusiasts.
Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest
Location: Laramie Mountains.
Who's it for: Campers, hikers, backpackers.
The lowdown: Home to the highest peak in Converse County, hike the Laramie Peak Trail or experience Wyoming’s remote areas from camp.