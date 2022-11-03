Little America Hotel and Resort
Location: Cheyenne.
Ideal for: Weddings, conferences, meetings.
Known as: “Wyoming’s famous oasis.”
The lowdown: Outdoor pool, playground, meeting space, on-site dining and conference hall.
University of Wyoming
Location: Laramie.
Ideal for: Meetings, festivals, concerts, sporting events.
Known for: UW football, plays and concerts.
The lowdown: The university’s home base is the UW Conference and Events Center and the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, located on either side of 22nd Street, just north of Grand Avenue. Many of events take place in these facilities.
Wyoming State Fairgrounds
Location: 400 W. Center Street, Douglas.
Ideal for: Concerts, outdoor events.
Known for: Wyoming State Fair.
The lowdown: Space for rent by the public, including four primary arenas, a full-service cafeteria that seats 570 and a 456-space campground with electrical, water and sewage hookups.
Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center
Location: 204 West Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne.
Ideal for: Weddings, family gatherings, meetings.
Known for: Proximity to the Cheyenne Depot Museum.
The lowdown: 245 rooms for business and leisure travel, with on-site dining.
Laramie Railroad Depot
Location: 600 S. 1st Street, Laramie.
Ideal for: Weddings, business meetings, art shows and fundraisers.
Known for: Historic site on the railroad.
The lowdown: One of Laramie’s historic treasures, this indoor space is great for events in the summer or winter.
Snowy Mountain Lodge
Location: 3474 Highway 130, Centennial.
Ideal for: Summer events and winter retreats.
Known for: Snowmobiling and outdoors activities.
The lowdown: Whether your event requires rustic cabins or meeting space for large groups, the lodge can offer that.
Ayers Natural Bridge
Location: Converse County.
Ideal for: Picnics, summertime reunions.
Known for: One of only three natural bridges with water flowing underneath in the U.S.
The lowdown: In spring and summer, the site offers picnic grounds and limited camping to vehicles under 30 feet in length.
Douglas Inn and Conference Center
Location: 1450 North Riverbend Drive, Douglas.
Ideal for: Meetings and conferences.
Known for: Family stays and business meetings.
The lowdown: The conference center has access to an indoor pool and meeting space.
Covered Wagon Motel
Location: 730 South Main, Lusk
Ideal for: Stopovers between the Black Hills and Yellowstone National Park.
Known for: Historic feel and a white outdoor front.
The lowdown: Four different room types.
Pioneer Park
Location: West 15th Ave. and West E Street, Torrington.
Ideal for: Summer RV and tent camping.
Known for: Proximity to the sports complex and local parks.
The lowdown: Camping is allowed with a 10-day limit on the south end of the park for $15 per day on a first-come, first-served basis.