Gwen Berry of the United States waves as she is introduced at the start of the women's hammer throw final during athletics competition at the Pan American Games on Aug. 10, 2019, in Lima, Peru. In the summer of 2019, U.S Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland reprimanded Berry and fencer Race Imboden for violating Rule 50, which prohibits inside-the-lines protests at the games, after Berry raised her fist and Imboden kneeled on the medals stand at the Pan-Am Games.