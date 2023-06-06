Saudi Tours Golf

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the start of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn.

 Associated Press

There have been other recent headlines out of Saudi Arabia that had nothing to do with golf. That they caused little uproar is a sign of how intertwined and unremarkable Saudi business interests in sports, and in America, have become over the decades.

The announcement Tuesday that LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed organization implicated by its critics for the sin of sportswashing, had made a deal with the PGA Tour certainly outstripped news that the same backers are trying to lure top soccer players to Saudi Arabia's domestic league.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus