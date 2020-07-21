Name: Liz Cheney
Party Affiliation: Republican
Website: https://cheneyforwyoming.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CheneyLiz
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Liz_Cheney
What motivated you to run for this position?
I'm a proud constitutional conservative with a track record of championing free markets, restoring our liberties, securing our country, and defending our constitutional rights. I have worked with the President to cut burdensome red tape and onerous Obama-era environmental regulations and to defend our constitutional rights. I have been a tireless advocate for Wyoming families and our key industries, including ag, energy and tourism, working to protect us from one-size fits all policy handed down from Washington, DC. Today, we are facing many unprecedented challenges, and some in Congress who believe America should be a socialist nation. I will never let that happen, and I will work every day to stop those who want to take power away from individuals and give it to the federal government. Wyoming only has one seat in the US House and we must ensure we have the strongest voice possible representing us.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
We face a wide range of challenges from COVID's public health and economic crises, to the assault on fossil fuels by those promoting the socialist Green New Deal, to the rise of China and Russia as growing national security threats.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has provided a path towards economic recovery as well as lifesaving resources for healthcare workers and hospitals in Wyoming and across the country. The Paycheck Protection Program helped over thirteen thousand Wyoming businesses with over one billion dollars in relief so they could keep workers on the payroll. In addition, the Provider Relief Fund delivered key aid for Wyoming Hospitals and healthcare providers totaling over ninety-one million dollars. The CARES Act also provided 1.25 billion dollars to the state of Wyoming to assist with the impact of the pandemic. We must continue to invest in development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.
Socialist proposals like the ‘Green New Deal’ would cripple Wyoming energy and ag producers and drive our state into bankruptcy. I will continue to stand firmly against radical reforms that will harm industries critical to our state and nation. We must continue the progress we have made to cut the burdensome red tape and onerous Obama-era environmental regulations that hindered Wyoming’s ability to thrive. I have been working closely with my colleagues in Congress and at the Departments of Interior, Agriculture and Energy, and at the White House to ensure the federal government provides additional regulatory and other relief during the pandemic.
We must continue to rebuild our military and provide our men and women in uniform the resources they need to deter and defeat our adversaries. We must lead the world in holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its coronavirus deception and its many years of pernicious activities around the globe. This is a battle between freedom and totalitarianism, and we will never let the Chinese Government determine the kind of future we are going to live in.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I am running for re-election because I am committed to working and fighting for the people of Wyoming in Congress. I will keep fighting against the Democratic Party’s far-left socialists who promote a radical vision that would take power away from individuals and give it to Washington, D.C. bureaucrats. There is a lot of work to be done — but I know that we can continue to build on the important policy accomplishment of the last 3 1/2 years, including cutting taxes and red tape, defending our fossil fuel and ag industries, supporting Wyoming families, and standing up for our western way of life. I humbly ask for your vote and look forward to standing together as we fight to ensure freedom and prosperity across our state and nation. I hope you will support my re-election on August 18th.